Women’s suffrage shifts men’s behavior and policy, disrupting gender balance. Men conform for intimacy, amplifying women’s voting impact—e.g., Prohibition, welfare. Politicians chase female support, from youth to adulthood, while femininity sways outcomes. This dynamic challenges stability, raising questions about influence and democracy’s direction.
#WomensSuffrage #MaleBehavior #PolicyInfluence #GenderShift #ElectoralPower