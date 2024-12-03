WATCH: Tochka missile flattens Jabhat al Nusra command headquarters in Idlib

The Syrian army began launching Tochka missiles, and the consequences of its "arrival" in one of the headquarters and operations of the Al Aqeeda affiliated organization "Jabhat al-Nusra" in Idlib, with devastating results. The scenes published on December 1, 2024 by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) showed that they began using various heavy weapons not only the M-600 'Tishreen' tactical ballistic missiles, but in particular now for the first time deploying the OTR-21 Tochka-U tactical missile, which can carry a 420kg warhead. In just a matter of days, the front line reached a dangerous level for the militia units, they entering Syria suddenly but miscalculated. This version has a range of 120 km and high accuracy, fired by the Syrian Army with targeted attacks on several militia command rooms, supported by Turkey and the West.

The scene in the city of Idlib from the footage of the militia, shows the consequences of the Soviet Tochka missile hit, reaching a very severe level of damage to enemy targets. One of the gathering points of the terrorist militias "Jabhat al-Nusra", or the command headquarters of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) as reported by other sources, was covered in dust and thick smoke, destroying several vehicles in the area around the militia leadership center after a wave of precision strikes by the Tochka missiles of the Assad Government forces. In this attack, at least 65 militias were reported killed, but it is likely more considering the damage caused by the missiles. It is noteworthy! The pro-militia media and their supporters are now starting to shout that the Syrian operations together with Russia are starting to have a severe impact on civilians, something that is repeated and unproven!

The Syrian Government will take unprecedented measures to suppress terrorism that is considered to only understand the language of violence, and destroy it quickly as Assad previously said. It seems that the Syrian Army is operating hundreds of missiles from this system during this period, and its launches continue to destroy foreign militias with one goal, to occupy Syria.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





