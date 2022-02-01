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An Unexpected Story - Only God Knows Your Heart
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34 views • February 01, 2022
Amazing story on Nazi resistence
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Never occurred to me until I saw this video that there were no internment camps for Germans, but there were for Japanese.
Compare to https://www.brighteon.com/bb348c63-bf4a-44f3-9f30-b4585b88cff5
Never occurred to me until I saw this video that there were no internment camps for Germans, but there were for Japanese.
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