EPOCH TIMES: 'Big Money' Billions Poured into Stealing the 2020 Election (2000 Mules)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Gregg Phillips: "There are patterns that are developing here that go way, way beyond just some local group that we call insurgencies, these local insurgencies. There are both international and sort of national type foundations that have found ways to get money in a variety of fashions into these communities, and then, the community themselves, the leaders that sort of run the local insurgency, they're the ones that kind of figure out what works... and the further we get into that, the more frightening to me that it becomes because we're starting to see big money, like billions."
Full Video: https://www.theepochtimes.com/obama-affiliated-ngos-poured-billions-into-local-insurgencies-to-steal-2020-election-analyst_4458553.html