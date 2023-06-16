EPISODE 324: RIGHTING THE WRONG

Parents Clash As California Continues To Target Parental Rights | Jefferey Jaxen Reports on New Information Out of Wuhan which Alleged First Patients to Contract COVID Were Wuhan Lab Scientists; Who is Colonel Deborah Birx and why was she Heading up a Military-run Pandemic Response? | Life-Saving Vitamin C Protocol for Sepsis Reaffirmed After Legal Challenge
Guests: Amy Bohn, Paul Marik, M.D., F.C.C.M., F.C.C.P.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.