EPISODE 324: RIGHTING THE WRONG
Parents Clash As California Continues To Target Parental Rights | Jefferey Jaxen Reports on New Information Out of Wuhan which Alleged First Patients to Contract COVID Were Wuhan Lab Scientists; Who is Colonel Deborah Birx and why was she Heading up a Military-run Pandemic Response? | Life-Saving Vitamin C Protocol for Sepsis Reaffirmed After Legal Challenge


Guests: Amy Bohn, Paul Marik, M.D., F.C.C.M., F.C.C.P.


