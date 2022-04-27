© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Singularités sur le décompte des voix en direct sur France 2
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • April 27, 2022
Le décompte des voix en direct donne MLP gagnante sur France2, puis indique 2 millions de voix en moins par rapport à ce décompte précédent : bug ou fraude ?
Références :
25 avril 2022 : https://t.me/momotchiii/3597
26 avril 2022 :
https://t.me/momotchiii/3604
https://t.me/momotchiii/3606
Momotchi : https://t.me/momotchiii
25 avril 2022 : https://t.me/YoussefHindi/1467
Youssef HINDI canal Telegram : https://t.me/YoussefHindi
et : https://twitter.com/lequestionniste/status/1518362504497356801?s=21&;t=Ixt6_YDA2IOjQMSxiOE_0g
https://twitter.com/lequestionniste/status/1518362504497356801?s=21&;t=Ixt6_YDA2IOjQMSxiOE_0g
Au début de l'extrait, MLP avait 13 millions de voix, +601704 voix de plus que son résultat final.
2 minutes après, elle a 14 millions de voix, donc 1.134.636 ont disparu sur le résultat final du site du gouvernement.
Egalement :
Me Carlo Brusa : La Fraude vicie tout
https://odysee.com/@Reaction19_WebTV_Odysee:b/la-fraude-vicie-tout-on-en-parle-ce-2:6
Références :
25 avril 2022 : https://t.me/momotchiii/3597
26 avril 2022 :
https://t.me/momotchiii/3604
https://t.me/momotchiii/3606
Momotchi : https://t.me/momotchiii
25 avril 2022 : https://t.me/YoussefHindi/1467
Youssef HINDI canal Telegram : https://t.me/YoussefHindi
et : https://twitter.com/lequestionniste/status/1518362504497356801?s=21&;t=Ixt6_YDA2IOjQMSxiOE_0g
https://twitter.com/lequestionniste/status/1518362504497356801?s=21&;t=Ixt6_YDA2IOjQMSxiOE_0g
Au début de l'extrait, MLP avait 13 millions de voix, +601704 voix de plus que son résultat final.
2 minutes après, elle a 14 millions de voix, donc 1.134.636 ont disparu sur le résultat final du site du gouvernement.
Egalement :
Me Carlo Brusa : La Fraude vicie tout
https://odysee.com/@Reaction19_WebTV_Odysee:b/la-fraude-vicie-tout-on-en-parle-ce-2:6
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.