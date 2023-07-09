A Soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is Complaining about the Situation with Occupying Russian Trenches - Ukrainian Soldiers are Entering them and being Destroyed in Mass

Another drone footage of AFU storming Russian trenches (with dire consequences) in Zaporozhye sector has appeared as posted the first one a few days ago
In this video, a soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is complaining that the situation with occupying Russian trenches is a serious problem. The trenches are being mined before the retreat, and Ukrainian soldiers are entering them and being destroyed en masse.
Apparently this is not an isolated incident according to Boris Rozhin (https://t.me/boris_rozhin/91713?single)
