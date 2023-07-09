Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is Complaining about the Situation with Occupying Russian Trenches - Ukrainian Soldiers are Entering them and being Destroyed in Mass
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
935 Subscribers
115 views
Published a day ago

Another drone footage of AFU storming Russian trenches (with dire consequences) in Zaporozhye sector has appeared as posted the first one a few days ago 

In this video, a soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is complaining that the situation with occupying Russian trenches is a serious problem. The trenches are being mined before the retreat, and Ukrainian soldiers are entering them and being destroyed en masse.

Apparently this is not an isolated incident according to Boris Rozhin (https://t.me/boris_rozhin/91713?single)

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket