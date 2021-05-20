© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Smaller than a grain of rice: The tiniest computer in the world!
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • May 20, 2021
Original Video posted on January 7 2019 is Here https://youtu.be/HMw3zMDuO90
The record has been broken: A research team from Michigan has built the world's smallest computer: The Michigan Micro Mote. Its length is only 0.3 millimeters - a grain of rice looks huge by comparison! It was developed as part of a nerdy duel between engineers from IBM and the University of Michigan. They constantly battle in building the world's smallest computer. But now the question is whether the newly developed chip counts as a full-fledged computer at all! Check out new revolutionary and truly tiny mini-computer from Michigan right here!
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or
what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
The record has been broken: A research team from Michigan has built the world's smallest computer: The Michigan Micro Mote. Its length is only 0.3 millimeters - a grain of rice looks huge by comparison! It was developed as part of a nerdy duel between engineers from IBM and the University of Michigan. They constantly battle in building the world's smallest computer. But now the question is whether the newly developed chip counts as a full-fledged computer at all! Check out new revolutionary and truly tiny mini-computer from Michigan right here!
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or
what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.