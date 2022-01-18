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Magic Pills Documentary Film Maker - Ananda More - Challenges Mainstream Narrative
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75 views • January 18, 2022
Ananda More is a homeopath, filmmaker and health freedom advocate. Her acclaimed documentary film, Magic Pills challenges the mainstream narrative. Ananda discusses the film and the healing power of homeopathy.
Magic Pills Movie: https://watch.magicpillsmovie.com/
Ananda More Homeopathy: https://anandamore.health/
4 Homeopathy Canada: https://4homeopathycanada.org/
Magic Pills Movie Newsletter/Mailing List: https://watch.magicpillsmovie.com/#subscribe-to-mailing-list
Homeopathy Course: https://watch.magicpillsmovie.com/homeopathy-course/
Free Homeopathy mini-course: Maryaspinwall.com
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Magic Pills Movie: https://watch.magicpillsmovie.com/
Ananda More Homeopathy: https://anandamore.health/
4 Homeopathy Canada: https://4homeopathycanada.org/
Magic Pills Movie Newsletter/Mailing List: https://watch.magicpillsmovie.com/#subscribe-to-mailing-list
Homeopathy Course: https://watch.magicpillsmovie.com/homeopathy-course/
Free Homeopathy mini-course: Maryaspinwall.com
**************************************
SHOP Vaccine Choice Canada products! https://uptoeveryone.com/
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work and stay informed, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Federal Employees: Are you being coerced with vaccine mandates? https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/vaccine-mandate-coercion-federal-employees/
Check out VCC's 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
Please support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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