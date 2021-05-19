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Tribute to Alec Soth: An American Odyssey
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0 view • May 19, 2021
This video presents a biographical sketch of Alec Soth, a famous American photographer. It includes a brief description of the meaning and significance that is conveyed through Mr. Soth's photographs. His pictures express the physical and social isolation that many people feel in this postmodern era. After sojourning across America seeking a sense of community in this vast country, Mr. Soth concludes: "Nobody really wants to be alone. People need people." Amen to his insightful quote!
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