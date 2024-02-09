10 Minute Full body Home workout without weights 01

This is the exercise only portion of one of my 10 minute routines.
Basics:
1 minute exercise at 50% beginner, 80% intermediate, 100% Olympic effort.
1 minute rest.
Depending on your fitness level you may want to increase the rest time, decrease the rest time or take no rest between exercises. Target HR= (220-age)*0.75.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.