10 Minute Full body Home workout without weights 01
DrBeauEllis
Published a day ago

This is the exercise only portion of one of my 10 minute routines.


Basics:


1 minute exercise at 50% beginner, 80% intermediate, 100% Olympic effort.


1 minute rest.


Depending on your fitness level you may want to increase the rest time, decrease the rest time or take no rest between exercises. Target HR= (220-age)*0.75.

home workoutshow to exercise10 minute exercisesexercises without weightsfull body workouts

