Pastor John Hagee - The Ideal Woman

John Hagee (classic)





Nov 10, 2023





The mind of man has no more precious memory than that of a godly mother. It is her voice that could conquer every childhood fear and instill confidence. Her presence made you believe that you could achieve the impossible. What is the Proverbs 31 woman? A woman that fears the Lord is to be praised.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tnY8ruhL8qA



