EPISODE 4: LEFTIST ARE MISERABLE AND THEY WANT YOU TO JOIN THEM

When you live in a make-believe world filled with only persecutors and victims, what need do you possess to pursue happiness when that happiness would destroy your purpose? Your self-inflicted misery wants for company which is why you are compelled to dismantle everything around you that those whom you hold in contempt derive their joy from, those whom you are jealous of derive strength from, and those whom you consider your enemy - derive truth from. You are the bane of your own existence and you cannot for the life of you figure out why we do not take your lack of mental and emotional stability seriously. You do not need a safe space; what you need is courage, self-awareness, and accountability.





