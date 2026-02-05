First Exchange This Year - Rybar (video shows Ukrainian transfer) (Russian video was just them on the bus, not uploaded) - Cynthia

following negotiations in the UAE

The second round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi has concluded. The first and so far only outcome of the meeting was a statement by Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff about a planned prisoner exchange (https://t.me/boris_rozhin/196953) between Russia and the so-called Ukraine in a 157 for 157 format.

🖍Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the exchange, adding that three residents of Kursk Region, who were illegally held by Kyiv regime authorities on the territory of the so-called Ukraine, were also freed.

🚩Ukrainian formations received back 157 of their prisoners, including several seriously wounded and three civilians. The previous exchange took place more than 4 months ago under the Istanbul agreements, when Russia brought home 185 people.

📌 The freed Russians are currently in Belarus. After all necessary medical procedures, they will be sent for rehabilitation in Russia.

Given the course of the meeting, humanitarian processes are likely to continue, essentially being the only achievement in the current negotiations.