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SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.
- Grandparents and Mother speak about the murder of 10-year-old Veronica Badina.
- Moscow memorial to Veronica
- One Western News reports the truth in Donetsk but still not clearly blaming Kiev.
- Western fake news: 'In short, they're lying'- Lavrov
- Colonel Macgregor on Sky News.
- Ukraine children love Russian soldiers.
- Summary in Russian.
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