🌋Guatemala’s Fuego Volcano erupts - Orange alert declared

🌋Orange alert declared as Guatemala’s Fuego Volcano erupts
With lava flows and ash clouds intensifying, officials have shut down nearby roads for safety and begun evacuating residents from high-risk areas, according to local reports.
The Fuego Volcano, known as one of the most active and dangerous in Central America, shows no signs of slowing down.