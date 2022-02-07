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Pastor Ruth's Fireside Chat: Mike Adam's Dream and the "Spewing" of People from a Defiled Land when the Rocks Cry Out!
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123 views • February 07, 2022
This is a Scriptural reference to defilement and judgements due to violence and the shedding of innocent blood. When a nation turns its back on God and His Word, God will give that nation over to their own destruction. But if they will repent, turn from their sin to God, He can change course and bless them instead. There will be rain in its season, food, and peace with man and with God. North America is at a turning point: we can repent and change our destiny of destruction, or continue to ignore God and face judgement and destruction. God gives us a choice. But time is running out.
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