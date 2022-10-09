weather radar, September 2022, hurricanes Fiona and Ian. weather manipulation?

This one runs from August 29 to October 7, added the extra days from August to avoid chopping off the music at the end. Lots of "mysterious green spots" activity, and again I believe the clouds are moving toward areas where the spots were happening. Soundtrack is "Price of Freedom" by Daddy s Music, and "Space War" by Idan Kupferberg,
https://pixabay.com/music/beautiful-plays-price-of-freedom-33106/
https://pixabay.com/music/main-title-idan-kupferberg-space-war-108526/
