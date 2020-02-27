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Natural Homemade Hair Removal Wax - Remove Unwanted Hair Easily at Home With Live Demonstration
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58 views • February 27, 2020
Hair removal Wax to remove all unwanted hair. In this video I will demonstrate how to remove all unwanted hair at home. You can remove and wax bikini hair, armpit hair, vagina hair, private body parts hair, legs, hands and all over the body.get rid of unwanted hair easily at home with this simple remedy by my simple remedy.
It acts like a waxing cream and works better then waxing strips now you can make your own wax easily at low price and remove all unwanted hair easily from all over your body.
the ingredients used in this remedy are.
1. beetroot juice
2.lemon juice
3.2 bowls of powdered sugar
It acts like a waxing cream and works better then waxing strips now you can make your own wax easily at low price and remove all unwanted hair easily from all over your body.
the ingredients used in this remedy are.
1. beetroot juice
2.lemon juice
3.2 bowls of powdered sugar
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