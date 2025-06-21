BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

💥Another video of Russian strikes on Kremenchug - cruise missile seen flying - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1280 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
79 views • 2 days ago

💥🇺🇦 Another video of the strikes on Kremenchug. At 00:49 a cruise missile is seen flying.

Reportedly a cluster warhead was used.

Adding: 

Zelensky has announced that the total number of Russian troops engaged in the Ukraine conflict has reached 695,000. (700,000 on X, may have been edited)

He also claimed that an additional 52,000 Russian forces are positioned near Sumy, alongside concentrations in the Kursk and Belgorod directions — areas directly facing Kharkov.

Adding: 

Zelensky Admits Ukraine in a “Difficult Position” Over Talks with Russia

Speaking about the negotiations with Russia in Istanbul, Zelensky acknowledged that Ukraine finds itself in a “difficult position of choice.”

He explained that Russia’s strategy is to sever U.S. support by showcasing a willingness to engage diplomatically — particularly through meetings with the Ukrainian side that exclude Washington.

“For the Russians, it’s important to detach America from Ukraine and end its support. To do that, they need to appear diplomatic. This diplomacy is shown through the possibility of meetings with the Ukrainian side, ideally without America present,” Zelensky said.

“If a couple more meetings happen, it will give the impression of a diplomatic process, and sanctions will likely be delayed. At that point, we’ll be in a genuinely difficult position — to either continue these talks or take a different path,” he added.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy