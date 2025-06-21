💥Another video of Russian strikes on Kremenchug - cruise missile seen flying - part 2

💥🇺🇦 Another video of the strikes on Kremenchug. At 00:49 a cruise missile is seen flying.

Reportedly a cluster warhead was used.

Adding:

Zelensky has announced that the total number of Russian troops engaged in the Ukraine conflict has reached 695,000. (700,000 on X, may have been edited)

He also claimed that an additional 52,000 Russian forces are positioned near Sumy, alongside concentrations in the Kursk and Belgorod directions — areas directly facing Kharkov.

Adding:

Zelensky Admits Ukraine in a “Difficult Position” Over Talks with Russia

Speaking about the negotiations with Russia in Istanbul, Zelensky acknowledged that Ukraine finds itself in a “difficult position of choice.”

He explained that Russia’s strategy is to sever U.S. support by showcasing a willingness to engage diplomatically — particularly through meetings with the Ukrainian side that exclude Washington.

“For the Russians, it’s important to detach America from Ukraine and end its support. To do that, they need to appear diplomatic. This diplomacy is shown through the possibility of meetings with the Ukrainian side, ideally without America present,” Zelensky said.

“If a couple more meetings happen, it will give the impression of a diplomatic process, and sanctions will likely be delayed. At that point, we’ll be in a genuinely difficult position — to either continue these talks or take a different path,” he added.