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HIGHEST ALARM: THE DISAPPEARING MINISTERS OF THE NETHERLANDS
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578 views • December 28, 2019
In round 2 years time 3 crucial ministers of the Rutte-cabinets in The Netherlands have disappeared under extremely fishy circumstances: two ministers of foreign affairs and even one vice-prime minister. NOT ONE JOURNALIST OR REPRESENTATIVE DARES TO ASK ONE QUESTION!
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