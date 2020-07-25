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Decoding Beauty and the Beast (2012) Part 6 - BEAST TIME! A Mega-Ritual 666 Time Binding
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175 views • July 25, 2020
Lots to see here! In this sixth part of the series we continue decoding this Occult TV show. We feature a 666 Time Binding ritual from the pilot episode, which is just one of several that was found when we followed up on a revelation insight.
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
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The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
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Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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