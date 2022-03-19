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DRUGGED Children Being Trafficked Across Our Southern Border
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357 views • March 19, 2022
Joe Biden is the #1 child trafficker in American History. I bet he is getting more than his usual 10% for the big guy....He is a traitor who is in violation of the oath he took as President.
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