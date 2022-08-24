Greatest Regret Of My Life

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The Worst Healthcare Mistake I’ve Ever Made
Dan Bongino Show Clips | 22 August 2022
https://rumble.com/v1gxrwv-the-worst-healthcare-mistake-ive-ever-made.html
Sources:
* The Dan Bongino Show | 22 August 2022 (fast-forward to 31:20)
* Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 July 2022 (fast-forward to 7:35)