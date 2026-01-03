© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
‘People DO NOT TRUST’ legacy media — CBS News anchor
‘On too many stories’ media ‘have missed the story’
Americans angry how media don’t depict issues fairly, and ‘urgent questions not asked’
Anchor promises to ‘tell the truth’
His Boss's will fire him if he keeps to his word.!🤦♂️
Source @Rose-Not a Bot
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!