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Next in line for Secretary of Defense?-Who is.....Kathleen Hicks-Deputy Sec of Defense?
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1 view • August 31, 2021
Background Check-Episode 2
Kathleen Hicks is the subject of this episode. Let examine where she comes from and what she believes since she is in the #2 position at the Pentagon.
Kathleen Hicks is the subject of this episode. Let examine where she comes from and what she believes since she is in the #2 position at the Pentagon.
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