How to Lose Listeners - Alex Jones Tax Relief Scam

The latest scam from Infowars is appropriately called Jones Tax Relief Scam.
How Many Infowars listeners will stop listening because of the Jones Tax Relief scam?The answer is 100% of the listeners who call Get A Tax Loser.
How many Infowars Store Shoppers will stop shopping because of the Jones Tax Relief Scam? The answer is 100% of the shoppers who call Get A Tax Loser.
Have you ever wanted to turn off inforwars but you also wanted to hear the next top secret information from sources close to the inter-demensional space alien command center? Well, just call Get A Tax Loser and you will never turn on the Infowars Again.
https://realfreenews.blogspot.com/2023/03/how-to-lose-listeners-alex-jones-tax.html
