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Enemy Loving.
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3 views • October 07, 2020
If people followed what Jesus said about loving our enemies, it would be a different world. This world teaches us to seek revenge. In this video, we will show you some powerful testimonies from people who chose to listen to Jesus instead, by loving their enemies rather than seeking vengeance. You can change the world by showing this amazing love that Jesus taught! How about you?
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