© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2 HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL PLAYERS COLLAPSE ON COURT AND DIE SAME DAY
Follow
4
Share
Report
281 views • February 12, 2022
Owen Shroyer breaks down how two teenagers died on the same day while playing basketball, most likely from the COVID vaccine's heart swelling side effects.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.