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ΑΥΤΟ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΑΠΕΥΘΥΝΕΤΑΙ ΣΕ ΑΠΑΝΤΕΣ ΤΟΥΣ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ - ΑΠΟΔΕΙΞΕΙΣ ΠΕΡΙ ΝΕΑΣ ΤΑΞΗΣ ΠΡΑΓΜΑΤΩΝ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ.
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147 views • January 10, 2020
ΕΥΧΟΜΑΙ ΕΥΤΥΧΙΣΜΕΝΟ ΤΟ ΝΕΟ ΕΤΟΣ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ. ΕΛΠΙΖΩ NA EINAI ΤΟ ΕΤΟΣ ΤΗΣ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑΣ ΤΗΣ ΕΛΛΑΔΟΣ. ΑΥΤΟ ΤΟ VIDEO ΕΙΝΑΙ ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΕΝΟ ΣΕ ΑΠΑΝΤΕΣ ΤΟΥΣ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ ΚΑΙ ΕΧΕΙ ΣΚΟΠΟΝ ΤΗΝ ΑΦΥΠΝΙΣΙΝ ΤΟΥ ΑΠΑΝΤΑΧΟΥ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΣΜΟΥ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑΝ ΤΗΣ ΕΛΛΑΔΟΣ. ΣΗΜΕΙΩΣΕΙΣ : ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ ΟΠΩΣ Ο ΜΕΤΑΞΑΣ, ΧΡΙΣΤΟΔΟΥΛΟΣ, Τ. ΠΑΠΑΔΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ. ΑΚΟΜΑ ΚΑΙ ΦΙΛΙΚΟΙ ΤΟΥ 1821 ΗΤΑΝ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ ΜΑΣΩΝΟΙ. ΑΜΕΣΩΣ ΜΟΛΙΣ ΑΝΕΒΗΚΑΝ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΞΟΥΣΙΑΝ, ΑΠΑΡΝΗΘΗΚΑΝ ΤΗΝ ΜΑΣΩΝΙΑΝ ΚΑΙ ΠΟΛΕΜΗΣΑΝ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑΝ ΤΗΣ ΕΛΛΑΔΟΣ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ. ΑΥΤΟΝ ΤΟΝ ΔΡΟΜΟΝ ΝΑ ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΟΥΝ ΤΩΡΑ ΚΙ ΟΙ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ ΜΑΣΩΝΟΙ. ΤΟΝ ΔΡΟΜΟΝ ΤΟΥ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΣΜΟΥ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑΝ ΤΗΣ ΕΛΛΑΔΟΣ.
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