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Pilots Name CDC In Historical Lawsuit: Masked and Jabbed Pilots Pose Immediate Threat To Safety
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133 views • April 06, 2022
The COVID-19 mandates are threatening pilots, as they become hypoxic while flying high with hundreds of passengers. Captain Kurt Schuster joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to discuss the dangers of the masks, the pilots banding together suing the CDC, and more. Schuster detailed the threats our pilots face, and how they are fighting back.
Visit Quest for 243’s website to find more information on the 10 pilots suing the CDC, their legal leader Lucas Wall, and more:
https://lucas.travel/031622pilots/.
Also visit the pilots’ Go Fund Me to support the lawsuit against the CDC:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-end-federal-transportation-mask-mandate?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&;utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer
Visit Quest for 243’s website to find more information on the 10 pilots suing the CDC, their legal leader Lucas Wall, and more:
https://lucas.travel/031622pilots/.
Also visit the pilots’ Go Fund Me to support the lawsuit against the CDC:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-end-federal-transportation-mask-mandate?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&;utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer
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