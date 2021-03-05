THE COVID GRIFT - THE BIGGEST CON IN HUMAN HISTORY

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Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
Here's your step by step proof that every single aspect of this covid plandemic is a shrill shrieking fraud!
There is not one single element of this pandemic that isn't easily proven to be a total con job.
Question is how do we get revenge on our "leaders" who took the Jewish banking money in exchange for perpetrating the biggest crime against humanity?