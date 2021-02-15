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Armed Phoenix City Hall security guard doesn't know location of Arizona State Capitol building only a few miles away
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40 views • February 15, 2021
I ask armed security guard(working for Surveillance Security)where the State Capitol building is in Phoenix Arizona(it's a few blocks away). He has to take his music earphones off to hear me(violating policy). He says he doesn't know where the Capitol building is and lives outside of town(irrelevant when he's paid to work at City Hall and should know where it is). He then tries to intimidate me not to video him to hide his ignorance and have fun being a wannabe bully. I tell him I'm a reporter and it's my first Amendment right to report news in public.
This is another example of incompetence, disrespect and corruption by government and their contractors while millions of hardworking Americans are losing their jobs. Subscribe and share.
Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports and Commentary by Jonathan Adler. Photographer, Investigative Reporter, Activist.
California Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
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TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
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This is another example of incompetence, disrespect and corruption by government and their contractors while millions of hardworking Americans are losing their jobs. Subscribe and share.
Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports and Commentary by Jonathan Adler. Photographer, Investigative Reporter, Activist.
California Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
[email protected].
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
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