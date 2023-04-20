Babylonian Nationalism & American Education

The United States is one of the prime contenders for leadership of the developing new age world order. Arizona joins in this nationalist internationalism, engaging in public-private-nonprofit partnership. The engine of pluralistic-pantheistic progress, with younger blood as the fuel, is the school system, with an army of false prophets for the civil religion/spirituality. Jesus Christ, have mercy on us prideful rebels.
Prayerfully discern as you study and research the Truth, our Lord Jesus Christ -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4uhSXyp2MyA - Horace Mann (Documentary, 1940s)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H_G73CAI5Hc - John Dewey and his Relevance Today - Philosophy Overdose
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9kuNycfklN4 - Secret Power of Homeschooling - Vice News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cns4XAS9c0s - Joe Biden at NEA (2022)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C8cnyMb5TQY - Kamala Harris at NEA (2022)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EKDAj9ZSd2c - Arizona Inauguration Ceremony (2023)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhbNCMTRj5k - NEA President's Keynote Address (2022)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldpNoj0GJo4 - AFT Convention 2022, Making a Difference by Protecting our Democracy and Freedom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u6NhsMgf2nE - "It's Rainin' Fellas - Reveille Men's Chorus of Tuscon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDmx3zMxrJc - Viva El Mariachi (history documentary)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SMWAXekOxtI - Experience a Native American Pow Wow - Twin Cities PBS
