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Staged fake terror attacks hallmark: shoe lying about Buffalo Breivik Tarrant
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311 views • May 21, 2022
If you'd like to support me just tip me here:
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The Payton Gendron Manifesto Was Written by a Mossad Agent and Not an Erratic 18 year old
https://www.debarelli.com/post/buffalo-shooter-payton-gendron-is-mossad-agent
HOAX ALERT: Buffalo Mass Shooting Staged as False Flag ‘Race Attack’—WHO & WHY? | SOTN: Alternative News, Analysis & Commentary
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=116015
NODISINFO - Uncovering the Truth
https://web.archive.org/web/20181106013427/https://nodisinfo.com/
Shoes in Staged Deceptions and False Flags as Both Calling Cards and Black Magik | Winter Watch
https://www.winterwatch.net/2020/09/shoes-in-staged-deceptions-as-both-calling-cards-and-black-magick/
2022 Buffalo shooting - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_Buffalo_shooting#Manifesto
Buffalo shooting: Ten dead in racially motivated attack at New York state store - BBC News
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-61452958
Mass shooting - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mass_shooting#Definitions
Anders Behring Breivik - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anders_Behring_Breivik#Manifesto:_2083:_A_European_Declaration_of_Independence
bpodesta 14 - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/images?q=bpodesta%2014#5
AstraZeneca - Twitter Search / Twitter
https://twitter.com/search?q=AstraZeneca&;src=trend_click&vertical=trends
Astrazeneca vaccine contains Chimpanzee Adenovirus
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FTNhG36WAAENsk4?format=jpg&;name=small
Vangelis obituary | Music | The Guardian
https://www.theguardian.com/music/2022/may/20/vangelis-obituary
ole dammegard - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/images?q=ole%20dammegard#25
Bacterial Pneumonia Caused Most Deaths in 1918 Influenza Pandemic, August 19, 2008 News Release - National Institutes of Health (NIH)
https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/bacterial-pneumonia-caused-most-deaths-1918-influenza-pandemic
No link to the harry Vox video because I disagree with killing people of which it's not proven that they're murderers and harvesting their organs. If he know with certainty that these people he talks about are murderers and the government is not doing what they're supposed to (arrest them) and their genocide continues than I agree with him but since his channel is censored (restricted: unavailable at my location in the Netherlands) you'll have to find his channel (unsafe_space) on B!tchute for yourselves. He made some extremely important points so I thought I should mention it though I did show fake or real? The buffalo film.
Let me and the world know what you all think.
You can always Skype me: Prologic999 on Skype.
https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip
The Payton Gendron Manifesto Was Written by a Mossad Agent and Not an Erratic 18 year old
https://www.debarelli.com/post/buffalo-shooter-payton-gendron-is-mossad-agent
HOAX ALERT: Buffalo Mass Shooting Staged as False Flag ‘Race Attack’—WHO & WHY? | SOTN: Alternative News, Analysis & Commentary
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=116015
NODISINFO - Uncovering the Truth
https://web.archive.org/web/20181106013427/https://nodisinfo.com/
Shoes in Staged Deceptions and False Flags as Both Calling Cards and Black Magik | Winter Watch
https://www.winterwatch.net/2020/09/shoes-in-staged-deceptions-as-both-calling-cards-and-black-magick/
2022 Buffalo shooting - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_Buffalo_shooting#Manifesto
Buffalo shooting: Ten dead in racially motivated attack at New York state store - BBC News
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-61452958
Mass shooting - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mass_shooting#Definitions
Anders Behring Breivik - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anders_Behring_Breivik#Manifesto:_2083:_A_European_Declaration_of_Independence
bpodesta 14 - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/images?q=bpodesta%2014#5
AstraZeneca - Twitter Search / Twitter
https://twitter.com/search?q=AstraZeneca&;src=trend_click&vertical=trends
Astrazeneca vaccine contains Chimpanzee Adenovirus
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FTNhG36WAAENsk4?format=jpg&;name=small
Vangelis obituary | Music | The Guardian
https://www.theguardian.com/music/2022/may/20/vangelis-obituary
ole dammegard - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/images?q=ole%20dammegard#25
Bacterial Pneumonia Caused Most Deaths in 1918 Influenza Pandemic, August 19, 2008 News Release - National Institutes of Health (NIH)
https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/bacterial-pneumonia-caused-most-deaths-1918-influenza-pandemic
No link to the harry Vox video because I disagree with killing people of which it's not proven that they're murderers and harvesting their organs. If he know with certainty that these people he talks about are murderers and the government is not doing what they're supposed to (arrest them) and their genocide continues than I agree with him but since his channel is censored (restricted: unavailable at my location in the Netherlands) you'll have to find his channel (unsafe_space) on B!tchute for yourselves. He made some extremely important points so I thought I should mention it though I did show fake or real? The buffalo film.
Let me and the world know what you all think.
You can always Skype me: Prologic999 on Skype.
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