Calm Balm - A simple but effective recipe for a calming balm.

This video is for entertainment / educational purposes and is not intended to treat disease.



This is a really simple balm recipe you can make very easily and keep handy near your bed to help relieve insomnia, headaches, muscle aches, spasm, anxiety, stress etc. Aside from all that and more, it simply smells lovely.



I carefully used a stove hotplate on a low setting in this recipe, but you could just as easily use hot water in a dish to warm the mixing bowl in by placing it on the hot water to warm the bowl.

I hope you find this balm useful.

