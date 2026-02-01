3 Felonies A Day, ICE OUT, Surveillance State, Fake News, Pedo Trump, False Flags

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RR 2026-01-31 #258
Resistance Rising #258: 31 January 2026
Topic list:
* It is important to Johnny NOT to paywall anything he does – but it comes at a price.
* Where is it illegal to “warm up” your car? It’s more than just Canada.
* A MUSLIM prosecutor in Mexipornia (shocker) Twatted that Pretti deserved it.
* ALL sources of power and influence are FAR-LEFT and CATHOLIC.
* Romerican SENATOR Hickenlooper (friend of Freemasonry) warns ICE OUT!
* SURPRISE! NYC cops are using advanced spying tech for unlawful surveillance.
* How to protect yourself from “LRAD” attacks.
* C.I.A.NN’s black homosexual Don Lemon MAKING “news” with an ICE OUT “church protest” arrest.
* RECAP: when incompetent cops & cop-ettes MAG-DUMP at INNOCENT PEOPLE.
* Limo driver claims he was personal witness to Trump admitting he raped and had murdered a teenage girl.
* Nazi Nick Fuentes says what the EPSTEIN “controversy” is REALLY about!
* Musk, Bannon, Theil on the EPSTEIN LIST.
* FALSE FLAGS FLYING: militia beheading where Johnny used to live and work.
* ILHAN OMAR SQUIRTED!
* JESUIT JUSTICE: wrongfully imprisoned man gifted $45 MILLION – will bankrupt municipality but who really pays?
SUPPORT JOHNNY!
(and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS
ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN
THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Catch Johnny’s live
broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci
Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:
·
Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
·
Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising
·
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/
·
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci
CONNECT WITH
JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
Resistance Rising
on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh
The Flying Monkey’s
Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5