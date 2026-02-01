3 Felonies A Day, ICE OUT, Surveillance State, Fake News, Pedo Trump, False Flags

RR 2026-01-31 #258

Resistance Rising #258: 31 January 2026

Topic list:

* It is important to Johnny NOT to paywall anything he does – but it comes at a price.

* Where is it illegal to “warm up” your car? It’s more than just Canada.

* A MUSLIM prosecutor in Mexipornia (shocker) Twatted that Pretti deserved it.

* ALL sources of power and influence are FAR-LEFT and CATHOLIC.

* Romerican SENATOR Hickenlooper (friend of Freemasonry) warns ICE OUT!

* SURPRISE! NYC cops are using advanced spying tech for unlawful surveillance.

* How to protect yourself from “LRAD” attacks.

* C.I.A.NN’s black homosexual Don Lemon MAKING “news” with an ICE OUT “church protest” arrest.

* RECAP: when incompetent cops & cop-ettes MAG-DUMP at INNOCENT PEOPLE.

* Limo driver claims he was personal witness to Trump admitting he raped and had murdered a teenage girl.

* Nazi Nick Fuentes says what the EPSTEIN “controversy” is REALLY about!

* Musk, Bannon, Theil on the EPSTEIN LIST.

* FALSE FLAGS FLYING: militia beheading where Johnny used to live and work.

* ILHAN OMAR SQUIRTED!

* JESUIT JUSTICE: wrongfully imprisoned man gifted $45 MILLION – will bankrupt municipality but who really pays?

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

· Odysee (also LIVE):

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

· Rumble (also LIVE):

https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

· BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

· Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Resistance Rising on Telegram

https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram

https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5