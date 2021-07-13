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WtF's Evening Tyranny Report 07-13-2021 New World Order
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30 views • July 14, 2021
An Australian senator speaks out about vaccine liability. Graphene oxide and Hydrogel for cancer vaccines? Not likely there is no money in a cure. Over the years we have heard them tell us about the new world order and this one in Australia is another example of that!
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Article Links:
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/07/13/graphene-meets-rna-technology-for-cancer-vaccines/
https://rumble.com/vj3pqp-secret-video-of-australian-senate-meeting-with-head-of-tga-brendan-murphy.html
https://fee.org/articles/inflation-just-hit-a-13-year-high-here-s-why-you-should-care/
https://www.eutimes.net/2021/07/australia-announces-new-world-order-total-lockdown/
https://truththeory.com/meditation-instead-of-detention-might-be-the-best-way-forward-for-our-education-system/
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http://watchmanmedia.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/new-world-order.jpg
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/07/13/graphene-meets-rna-technology-for-cancer-vaccines/
https://rumble.com/vj3pqp-secret-video-of-australian-senate-meeting-with-head-of-tga-brendan-murphy.html
https://fee.org/articles/inflation-just-hit-a-13-year-high-here-s-why-you-should-care/
https://www.eutimes.net/2021/07/australia-announces-new-world-order-total-lockdown/
https://truththeory.com/meditation-instead-of-detention-might-be-the-best-way-forward-for-our-education-system/
Thumbnail Link:
http://watchmanmedia.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/new-world-order.jpg
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