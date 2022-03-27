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UKRAINIAN NAZIS TORTURED WOMAN IN MARIUPOL
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664 views • March 27, 2022
https://southfront.org/ukrainian-nazis-tortured-woman-in-mariupol-photos-18/
On March 27, a woman’s corpse was found with traces of torture and a swastika on her stomach.
The DPR forces found the body in the basement of Mariupol school No. 25, which was used by Ukrainian nationalists as a stronghold. The woman’s arm was torn off. She was tortured with a bag over her head. Sources in the DPR have not yet disclosed details.
On March 27, a woman’s corpse was found with traces of torture and a swastika on her stomach.
The DPR forces found the body in the basement of Mariupol school No. 25, which was used by Ukrainian nationalists as a stronghold. The woman’s arm was torn off. She was tortured with a bag over her head. Sources in the DPR have not yet disclosed details.
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