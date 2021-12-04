Corona Investigative Committee - Current Situation in Ireland

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(Dec 3, 2021) From ‘Session 81’ of the Corona Investigative Committee. German Lawyers Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer interview Irish activist and writer Gemma O’Doherty and former Irish journalist John Waters. They explain the dire situation in Ireland. Basically, Big Tech, Big Pharma, Big Banks, and 1,500 multinational corporations have invaded and destroyed the country.
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