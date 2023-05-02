PETE HEGSETH’S WIFE OUSTS TUCKER – HEGSETH WANTS 8PM SLOT

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





May 1, 2023





A National File report recently came out that Pete Hegseth’s wife, a producer at FOX, was the hatchet person for Tucker Carlson. Now Hegseth is vying for the 8PM Tucker slot. All about climbing the corporate ladder.

In PA, several RINO senators are pushing for open primaries to keep populist or America First candidates from ever making it to the general election.





