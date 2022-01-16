© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alfred Lambremont Webre on THE OMNIVERSE
Follow
1
Share
Report
77 views • January 16, 2022
This discusses our reality. He defines omnivorous and then goes on to explain how souls relate to God, etc.
This was extracted from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZtiCl...
Courtesy of http://morethanyouwantedtoknow.com/
Jimmy Church is the CtoC person.
Coast to Coast AM: Alfred Lambremont Webre with Jimmy Church on THE OMNIVERSE, Afterlife, Mars
NewsInsideOut.com reporter Alfred Lambremont Webre barred from posting in Facebook groups after endorsing Andy2016.com to millions of Black Friday listeners. Webre also endorsed former US chrononaut Andrew D. Basiago for 2016 US President on Facebook
https://newsinsideout.com/2015/11/2457/
NewsInsideOut.com reporter Alfred Lambremont Webre barred from posting in Facebook groups after endorsing Andy2016.com to millions of Black Friday listeners. Webre also endorsed former US chrononaut Andrew D. Basiago for 2016 US President on Facebook
https://t.co/UO8ocHGdyU
This was extracted from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZtiCl...
Courtesy of http://morethanyouwantedtoknow.com/
Jimmy Church is the CtoC person.
Coast to Coast AM: Alfred Lambremont Webre with Jimmy Church on THE OMNIVERSE, Afterlife, Mars
NewsInsideOut.com reporter Alfred Lambremont Webre barred from posting in Facebook groups after endorsing Andy2016.com to millions of Black Friday listeners. Webre also endorsed former US chrononaut Andrew D. Basiago for 2016 US President on Facebook
https://newsinsideout.com/2015/11/2457/
NewsInsideOut.com reporter Alfred Lambremont Webre barred from posting in Facebook groups after endorsing Andy2016.com to millions of Black Friday listeners. Webre also endorsed former US chrononaut Andrew D. Basiago for 2016 US President on Facebook
https://t.co/UO8ocHGdyU
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.