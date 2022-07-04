Lisichansk was liberated, the city was taken from different directions and by different uni

Russia Ukraine Updates





Lisichansk was liberated, the city was taken from different directions and by different units. This is our common Victory, but when covering this victory, we must not forget the role of the Brave group.





It was the Urals and the guys from the Volga region who broke into the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the south and west of the city.





The Siberians seized the most important facility - the Lisichansk Oil Refinery, which became the key to the city, and also cut the highway to Seversk, capturing Zolotarevka.





Now Grouping "O", completing the final liberation of the LPR, has closed the ring around Lisichansk, liberating Belogorovka and reaching the Seversky Donets River





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1b1wsu-lisichansk-was-liberated-the-city-was-taken-from-different-directions-and-b.html



