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A New Regulation 7GrainsofSalt
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50 views • May 18, 2021
7grains ofsalt
7.39K subscribers
EU Commission & new regulations for online content, plus a short clip from Bill Cooper. (Thank you to the one who reminded me of Bill C.!) We might not be here too much longer & our content might not be as straight forward as in the past. We might be 're-educated' or arrested in the future as well, but it is in God's hands.?? Until then we march on.
Have a great day!
Yesterday's videos are on 7grainsofsalt2
Link -
-- -- -- -- --
Video from today
EU Commission - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iKNWm...
-- -- ---
Thank you for being here!
Thank you for leaving a comment, it is beneficial for all.
Be wise as serpents & innocent as doves.
Be vigilant & God bless you all
Cindy 7grainsofsalt
7.39K subscribers
EU Commission & new regulations for online content, plus a short clip from Bill Cooper. (Thank you to the one who reminded me of Bill C.!) We might not be here too much longer & our content might not be as straight forward as in the past. We might be 're-educated' or arrested in the future as well, but it is in God's hands.?? Until then we march on.
Have a great day!
Yesterday's videos are on 7grainsofsalt2
Link -
-- -- -- -- --
Video from today
EU Commission - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iKNWm...
-- -- ---
Thank you for being here!
Thank you for leaving a comment, it is beneficial for all.
Be wise as serpents & innocent as doves.
Be vigilant & God bless you all
Cindy 7grainsofsalt
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