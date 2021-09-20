Darkest Days In U.S. History – Mike Lindell On Where/How to Fight Back! Ledger Report 1160

The southern border is under attack from within. Hundreds of thousands of illegals are decimating our civil society because the Marxist-Democrat machine is allowing them to attack and destroy our rule of law and our constitutional order. But it’s not just the border. Constitutional America is being attacked from within using COVID as the shiny object to cause fear and angst and anger and division while the swamp in DC purposefully runs up the national debt to crisis levels. Our history and culture are being decimated. And, then there’s the assault on our franchise; if we don’t fix voter fraud, then these internal attacks will ultimately destroy us. Graham Ledger speaks with MyPillow.com Mike Lindell about where and how to fight back against this growing Marxist tyranny in America. Please subscribe free to The Ledger Report by clicking here: www.GrahamLedger.com