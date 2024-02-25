Medici and Mosaic Bloodline - The Genealogy of Modern Banking (by Crrow777)

By CRROW777, Episode #235, Published July 2020

Who took over nearly everything starting at the fall of whatever Egypt actually was? They became priests of the Temple and proceeded to take over old Rome, the Vatican, banking, western religion and every single crown in Europe that matters.

The Jewish community in Florence dates back to 1437 when Cosimo di Giovanni de' Medici encouraged Jews to move to Florence as money lenders. In 1570, the Medici, under papal pressure, issued a decree whereby all Jews were obliged to live in a ghetto near today's piazza della Repubblica.

Follow the obelisks to follow the control and roll it right up to the year 2020. By the way they also claim ownership of everything, including you. But now it is time for a new era and change is on the way. What will you contribute to the new beginning?

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.