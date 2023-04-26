Devin Nunes: Mike Morrell & Anthony Blinken’s involvement in Hunter Biden laptop coverup

Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes reacts to the newest evidence that ties former CIA Acting Director Mike Morell and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the coverup over the Hunter Biden laptop in 2020.

Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav

Watch more #JustTheNewsNoNoise with @jsolomonReports and @AmandaHead here: https://americasvoice.news/video/OACIICFjlqWKNdU