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Update on Silver, Inflation, and the Economy!!!
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32 views • October 19, 2021
Interview with LC the Go to Silver Guy. This is great to understand what is up with silver, inflation and the economy. People need to prepare for the tough times ahead. Please start thinking about the future. The Bible says it will go from bad to worse. Are you ready for the tough times?
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