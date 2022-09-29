And We Know 9.29.2022 EXPL@SIONS! WW3 rumors! The W@RLD is WATCHING! We do not FEAR! Florida needs Prayer!

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LT of And We Know
September 29, 2022
Oh the wonderful music of Italy. We spent some time there in Venice and on a beautiful lake with some wonderful hosts. Although there is celebration, we must always research and hold these leaders to their promises. We will see this and more desperate moves from the enemy as each day seems closer to their demise. Andiamo. Let’s Go.
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