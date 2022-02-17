© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
2/16/2022 Miles Guo: I am the first person in humanity who is personally broke but has made countless people extremely rich. The father of the chained woman was a CCP cadre sent to “aid Tibet”, but his daughter’s suffering is the retribution for her father’s sins. My personal bankruptcy is the result of a natural karmic cycle